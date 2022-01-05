Attributing it to the public’s awareness of what needs to be done for the season, representatives of local law enforcement tell Waverly Newspapers that there wasn’t anything out of the ordinary between Christmas and New Year’s this year.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said the calls were pretty consistent during the holidays.
“We didn’t see any spikes in crime,” Pursell said. “Obviously, during our first snow event (Dec. 29), we had a little spike in accidents.
“Every time we get our first snow event, we usually get a few more accidents than normal. That was the case this time as well. Our calls for service were consistent throughout the holiday.”
Bremer County Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Whitney added that out in the county, everything went “really well.”
“We didn’t have any major issues come up,” Whitney said initially before analyzing the calls from the period from Dec. 23 to Monday.
Later, Whitney sent a rundown of the activities the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office encountered during that period. The data show 55 speeding citations, four for having no driver’s license, one having no insurance, one failure to maintain control, four registration violations, five dark window tickets, one driver was dinged for approaching an emergency vehicle unsafely and two arrests for OWI.
Additionally, deputies had a call each for child endangerment, third-degree harassment and third-degree burglary, four for possession of marijuana, two for possession of drug paraphernalia, two violations of no-contact orders, along with one person having a fake ID and another driving while their license was suspended or revoked.
Pursell, the Waverly PD chief, added there were a few drug and OWI arrests in town over the holiday week.
“It’s usually during the unplanned events that you usually see spikes in OWI,” he said. “New Year’s Eve, there’s probably a pretty good chance that more people are consuming alcohol. But, typically, they’re planned parties or planned get-togethers, and usually when people pre-plan, they (take) that into consideration, how they are going to get home.
“A lot of times, we don’t really see a really big jump (in arrests) over New Year’s Eve, but there were a few over the holidays.”
Whitney, with the sheriff’s office, said that the process for his department in participating in the Special Traffic Enforcement Program, or sTEP, has changed recently. Now, the sheriff’s office gets a $500 stipend from the state to pay for some overtime for deputies to work during the holidays, so the department prioritizes which holidays get the greater enforcement.
“They only want our overtime numbers (now),” Whitney said. “I have to pick the months where we are more likely to have those particular (numbers of enforcement).”
He said that around Thanksgiving, the department does general activities, while between Christmas and New Year’s, it’s enhanced to a level that is called “impaired enforcement,” which also includes the months of April and August.
“You’re trying to zero in on mainly looking for people who are impaired while driving,” he said.
Pursell felt that everyone was mostly respectful to each other during the holidays.
“Everything was well,” he said. “It was pretty consistent throughout. We had a lot of calls for service, but nothing out of the ordinary.”