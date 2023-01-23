Lawrence F. Knief, 86, of rural Waverly, passed away on January 20, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.
He was born at home in rural Bremer County to Herman and Anita (Rathe) Knief, and lived on the same family farm his entire life. On June 15, 1958, he married the love of his life, Darlene Rose Foelske. A hard-working man, he farmed the family farm with Darlene for decades, while working full-time at John Deere, where he retired after 30 years of service. He never fully retired from farming.
Lawrence was a deeply religious man who was a lifetime member of his church. He loved spending time with family, farming, tinkering with old tractors, and playing with his beloved Great Dane. He collected antique radios and toy John Deere tractors. Lawrence enjoyed traveling and playing Chicken Foot dominoes. He wrote daily in his diary since 1992 and read 745 books since his retirement in 1989.
Lawrence is survived by one son, Robert (Diane) Knief of Des Moines; two daughters, Debra (Jeffrey) Mack of Elgin, Illinois, and Kathy (Kenneth) Thomas of Fairbanks, Alaska; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Min Dou) Mack, Elizabeth Mack, Cole Thomas, Anna Thomas, and Seth Thomas; one sister, Velma Huebner of Clarence; brother-in-law Duane (Sandy) Foelske of Waverly; sister-in-law Andrea (Robert) Musselman of Fort Collins, Colorado; and sister-in-law Melodie Foelske of Janesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Darlene; Darlene’s parents, Herman and Minnie (Steinberg) Foelske; brothers-in-law Orval Huebner, Ronald Foelske, and Marvin Leisinger; and sister-in-law LuAnn Leisinger.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 4-7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Memorials can be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian, or to the Denver Ambulance Service.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family with arrangements 319-985-5379.