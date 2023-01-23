Lawrence F. Knief, 86, of rural Waverly, passed away on January 20, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

He was born at home in rural Bremer County to Herman and Anita (Rathe) Knief, and lived on the same family farm his entire life. On June 15, 1958, he married the love of his life, Darlene Rose Foelske. A hard-working man, he farmed the family farm with Darlene for decades, while working full-time at John Deere, where he retired after 30 years of service. He never fully retired from farming.