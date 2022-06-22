With Independence Day quickly approaching, it is important to understand your community’s ordinances regarding fireworks.
According to the city code of Waverly, any individual looking to set off fireworks for personal use in town must use “consumer fireworks.” These include aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes, chasers, helicopter and aerial spinners, firecrackers, mine and shell devices, missile-type rockets, roman candles, sky rockets and bottle rockets, cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, ground and hand-held sparkling devices, ground spinners, illuminating torches, toy smoke devices, and wheels.
Novelties, which are less heavily regulated, and are also allowed, include booby traps, also known as pull aparts, flitter sparklers, party poppers, novelty snakes, snappers, novelty wire sparklers or dipped sticks, and novelty smoke devices.
Waverly has fairly strict laws concerning when an individual may set off fireworks. According to the city code, Waverly allows usage of consumer fireworks from noon until 10 p.m on July 3 and July 5.
On July 4, Waverly allows consumer fireworks from noon until 11 p.m. Consumer fireworks are not allowed on any other days, with the exception of December 31, when fireworks are permitted from noon until 12:30 a.m. on January 1.
Any person who uses or explodes consumer fireworks outside of these times commits a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of at least $250.
No person under the age of 18 is permitted to discharge consumer fireworks intended for the general public without adult supervision.
An individual may only use fireworks on their own property, or with consent of the property owner, and must be done in a safe manner. Any person discharging consumer fireworks assumes all responsibility for the consequences of such discharge.
Consumer fireworks may not be used by persons under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or narcotics according to the city code.
The sale of consumer fireworks to a person under the age of 18 is a simple misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of at least $250. Any person under the age of 18 who purchases consumer fireworks commits a simple misdemeanor.
The City of Denver, according to their city code, allows the use of fireworks from June 25 through July 8 of each year, and on Dec. 25 through Jan. 1. Fireworks may be used between the hours of noon and 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and between noon and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If July 3 or July 4 fall on a weekday, firework usage is also allowed until 11 p.m.
Like the city of Waverly, fireworks must be used by adults, or minors with adult supervision, on a person’s own property, safely, by a person not under the effects of alcohol, drugs or narcotics. Any person discharging consumer fireworks assumes all responsibility for the consequences of such discharge.
In Shell Rock, according to mayor Larry Young, consumer fireworks may be used on July 2, July 3, and July 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Sumner, Janesville, Readlyn, and Tripoli all use the Code of Iowa for regulating fireworks usage, according to their city codes. In none of these cities is it lawful to offer for sale, sell at retail, or explode any fireworks. The city may grant a permit to fair associations, amusement parks, or groups approved by the city where the fireworks will be handled by a competent operator. No permits shall be granted unless the operator has filed with the City evidence of insurance for personal injury of $250,000 per person, property damage for $50,000, and total exposure for $1,000,000.
In unincorporated areas of Bremer County, fireworks are allowed from June 1 to July 8 and Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 according to Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett. Fireworks may only be exploded between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., except on July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately proceeding and following July 4, when fireworks may be used until 11 p.m.
Absolutely no fireworks are permitted on any land operated by the Bremer County Conservation Board, according to their rules and regulations.