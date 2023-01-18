WATERLOO, IA– Leader Valley is excited to announce a new Leadership & Legacy Scholarship for Minority Students that will benefit high school students throughout the Cedar Valley with plans to attend college. Established by CBE Companies (CBE) Owner and Chairman Tom Penaluna and his wife Ginger, this scholarship will fund and award annual scholarships and provide leadership training to minority youth in Black Hawk County, with an emphasis on those who have attended ‘Leader in Me’ schools.

“Leader Valley’s ‘Leader in Me’ initiative prepares students with employability and leadership skills regardless of their race, religion, or socio-economic backgrounds,” explains Penaluna. “Ginger and I hope this scholarship fund will help create a better environment for those disadvantaged minority students after they graduate, to come back to the Cedar Valley and help our community become more inclusive which will open doors to new thinking and enriching lives.”