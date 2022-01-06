More than 11,000 students in the Cedar Valley scored a big win thanks to a $200,000 CUNA Mutual Group Foundation grant awarded to Leader Valley.
Thanks to the generosity of funders like CUNA Mutual Group Foundation, the majority of students in the Cedar Valley are currently benefiting from Leader in Me. These students are developing the skills and habits they need to be successful students and strong leaders. However, there are still schools who do not yet have access to the Leader in Me program.
“CUNA Mutual Group is a true partner and supporter of education in the Cedar Valley. The Foundation has generously supported Leader Valley since its founding nearly ten years ago. This grant will bring Leader in Me to more schools and more students in the Cedar Valley and beyond,” shares Melissa Reade, Director of Leader Valley.
“Unlike some school-based leadership programs, Leader in Me serves all students, and with the Foundation’s investment, will provide the appropriate training and support to onboard and implement Leader in Me in all Cedar Valley schools, with a special focus given to the schools with the highest number of underserved students,” said Alex Shade, director of corporate social responsibility at CUNA Mutual Group.
Leader Valley was founded to develop leadership and employability skills in our Cedar Valley students. Through Leader in Me, Leader Valley is helping to ensure our students have the skills and habits they need to be successful in school and after graduation.
Leader in Me uses the “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey to give PreK-12th grade students the opportunity to develop employability skills and take on leadership roles in their classroom, school, and community. Leader in Me is currently present in twenty-four Cedar Valley schools with plans to reach all Cedar Valley metro schools and beyond.
About Leader Valley — Leader Valley prepares PreK-12 students for life by providing them with the essential soft skills needed for a life of effectiveness and a competitive advantage in the workforce. We believe this is achieved through high levels of community collaboration. Through Leader Valley, strong partnerships among Cedar Valley businesses, PreK-12 Schools, and higher education are being fostered. Learn more at www.leadervalley.org.