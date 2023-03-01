Forty leaders from across the state will convene in Waverly March 2-3 as part of their eight-month journey in Leadership Iowa. Leadership Iowa is Iowa’s premier issues-awareness program hosted by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) Foundation.
During their visit to Waverly, participants will explore topics relating to education in Iowa. Participants will be welcomed by Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman, and engage in discussions with subject-matter experts including Dr. Brad Buck (Waukee Community School District), Shawn Snyder (Iowa Association of School Boards), and Superintendent Ed Klamfoth (Waverly-Shell Rock Schools).
Waverly-Shell Rock (W-SR) Middle School and WSR High School will be featured stops for the group, and Wartburg College will play host to Leadership Iowa throughout the day on Friday. Participants will also have the opportunity to visit the Waterloo Career Center and Central Rivers Area Education Agency.
Insight into local higher education will be provided by Dr. Debora Johnson-Ross (Wartburg College), Dr. Todd Holcomb (Hawkeye Community College), Dr. Mark Wiederspan (Iowa College Aid), and Dr. Leslie Wilson (University of Northern Iowa). The event will showcase area programs including the 1619 Freedom School, the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS), and Northeast Iowa STEM. Dr. Liang Chee Wee (formerly of Northeast Iowa Community College) will serve as keynote of the session.
Sponsors of this event include: CUNA Mutual, First Bank, ISG, Rada Manufacturing Co., The Accel Group, United Equipment Accessories, Wartburg College, Waverly Chamber of Commerce, and Winnebago Industries. Leadership Iowa’s annual presenting sponsor is EMC Insurance.
More information about Leadership Iowa, including a list of 2022-23 participants and host communities, is available online by visiting www.LeadershipIowa.com.