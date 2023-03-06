Wartburg College Professor Karolina Achirri will share “China Through Foreign Eyes” during the college’s Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday, March 9.
Achirri, an assistant professor of education, will provide attendees with opportunities to engage with learning inside and outside of the Keep on Learning classroom as she shares her experiences living and teaching in China for six years. Originally from Poland, Achirri has taught English as a first, second and foreign language in Poland, England and China.
Keep on Learning, Wartburg’s adult education program, is open to all residents of the Cedar Valley. Classes meet Thursday mornings on the Wartburg College campus in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center, beginning with coffee at 9 a.m., followed by the presentation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Advance registration is not required. If you enjoy the first class and decide to continue, a $40 fee is payable at the second class. The session will continue March 16, 23 and 30, with an additional four-week session on inclusive community coming in April.
Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.