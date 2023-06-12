The Waverly Senior Center announced a very special hands-on event for all ages! On Sunday, July 2, at 1 p.m., Sydney Olberding, a food professional, will be teaching participants how to make the perfect 4th of July themed charcuterie board. The $35 ticket price includes the board to keep, all the food, a beverage, and Jill’s expertise in food styling. Planned to coordinate just in time for the 4th of July weekend, the board of delicious food will be a perfect addition to your holiday party table!
The charcuterie board will feature such delights as salami roses, strawberry/kiwi flower, variety of cheeses, olives, other fruits, and vegetables. The board provided by Sydney will be yours to keep and a bonus will be a fun beverage served during the event.
Tickets are limited and may be purchased by calling 319-352-5678 or stopping by the Center at 506 East Bremer Avenue during the weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations must be made in advance by Wednesday, June 21 or while still available.
“The Waverly Senior Center is so excited to offer this new event. Everything Charcuterie making is the rage right now and we are fortunate that Sydney Olberding from Cedar Rapids, has agreed to bring her talents to the Waverly area,” said JoLynn Redies, Manager of Waverly Senior Center.