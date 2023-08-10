Pool manager Nick Kepford

Nick Kepford, of Waverly, learned a lot over the summer about managing lifeguards at the pool.

Nick Kepford had a great summer at the Waverly pool away from college, and as it turns out, it was a time for growth for him.

As the season winds down, the Waverly college student is thankful for the opportunity he got to learn about managing duties and lifeguards.

“It’s been a really good experience,” he said. “I have learned a lot.”

This is Nick’s first summer management job even though he has worked at the pool for six years as a lifeguard and in other capacities.

As a manager, he has not had much time to jump into the water for relaxation, except for a an occasional quick dip, and then heading back to his duties.

Among some of the unexpected challenges he has handled as a leader was the heat wave. For him it meant making sure the staff is hydrated, that they take more frequent breaks and that all the umbrellas are in place for a respite from the sun.

Everything he has absorbed over the summer in terms of personal development, Nick is going to take with him in his future career planning as a student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

And now that the summer is drawing to an end, and the pool is about to close on Aug 19, Nick, who will be a sophomore and living off campus, is ready to return to his studies.

“I am excited about the school year, to get back to my friends and my professors,” he said.

