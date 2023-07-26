It’s been the career he had dreamed about.
And it lasted for 34 years.
As his career as a Waverly police officer wraps up on July 27, with a party and congratulatory words from city leaders, community members, fellow officers and the police chief, Capt. Don Eggleston will leave the badge with a sense of fulfillment and gratitude.
The way he puts it in a nutshell goes like this:
“God had a plan for me,” he said during a recent interview in his office.
Early years:
Many of the approaches which he applied in his career as a police officer, Eggleston learned in early childhood – the value of hard work, how to get along with others and how to navigate adversity.
It didn’t take long for Eggleston to absorb it all. As a child, he watched his dad, Frank, a fireman and a meat cutter, work hard, first in Missouri, and then in Iowa, to support the family.
As the middle child, he was the peacekeeper between his older brother, Jeff, and his younger sister, Kim.
“I failed at times, miserably,” he joked.
But the wisdom of growing up in the middle served him well later on when he was in uniform as it taught him to defuse situations, seek resolution and be fair.
Eggleston was in fifth grade when his family moved to Iowa, and he enrolled at Washburn Elementary School.
He quickly made new friends, as the family moved a lot and he had mastered the art of connecting with strangers. This, too, became an important asset when he put on the uniform.
In 1986, Eggleston graduated from West Waterloo High School. He wasn’t into athletics, and tried out for the swim team, but it didn’t work out. In the summer he was busy detasseling, and at 14 he got his first job at a fast food joint.
Eventually, his dad asked him to put on leather shoes, slacks, a shirt and a tie, and apply at the Waterloo Hy-Vee store, where he was working in the meat department.
Eggleston’s job there was far from glorious although it had a long title– he was a bottle redemption separator and made $4.50 an hour. He also mowed lawns and shoveled driveways as a teen.
His dad had instilled respect for money in his kids, so Eggleston was allowed to spend 25% of his money, but had to save the rest.
He first started thinking about law enforcement when he observed officers who worked as security guards during high school games. As he gathered courage, he approached the officers and befriended some of them in an effort to learn more about the career.
“I looked up to them,” he said.
Meanwhile, as he was contemplating his options after high school, Eggleston knew he had to look out for himself and be self-sufficient.
His dad had made it very clear that if he wanted further education, his path was to go through the military.
He had also taken guidance from one of the officers in Washburn, where the family lived, who advised him that if he had a military background, he was going to have a better chance of having his foot in the door at a police department.
At that time, Eggleston said, being a police officer was a coveted job, so he followed the advice of his dad and the officers who talked to him.
As a high school student, he enrolled into a co-op class, but instead of law enforcement opportunities, which he sought, his teacher Mr. Arthur insisted that he stay at Hy-Vee where he could continue to learn useful skills of dealing with occasionally “angry customers” and solving daily problems.
In August of 1986, Eggleston enlisted in the Army as an infantryman, and after two years of active service, returned to civilian life, but continued as a reservist.
In the military, he said, the sense of camaraderie was very strong, so when he landed back in civilian life, he missed that connection profoundly.
He enrolled in the police science program at what was then Hawkeye Tech, and in his second year took part-time jobs in the Evansdale and Dunkerton police departments to add to his experience and hone his skills.
In 1990, he joined the Madrid Police Department, but in short order transferred to Evansdale at the advice of then Chief Richard Lamb. The next year, after earning certification as a police officer from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy, he joined the Denver Police Department under the leadership of Terry Dehmlow.
Along with friends Curtis DeBerg and Dan Fredericksen, Eggelston focused on his career in Bremer County.
Eventually, Eggleston, encouraged by Fredericksen and DeBerg, applied to the Waverly Police Department where Art Simpson was the police chief at the time.
“The average age of the officers was 44 when I joined,” Eggleston said. “I was 26.”
In 1996, Eggleston married a young woman he had met in Denver, Sonia Avery, who was an assistant manager at one of the eateries in town. The couple have two sons, Jacob, a Marine, and Dylan, a barber.
Waverly PD Career
Working the job he loved, Eggleston started to develop the skills that would eventually allow him to earn the Peace Officer of the Year award in 1997.
A lot has happened in his 34-year career in law enforcement, he added.
He was promoted to captain in 2007, which made him part of the leadership team.
Moving from the street to a desk job was a transition in itself, but it was also an opportunity for him to use his experiences to mentor his fellow officers.
Small town policing has its own pace and feel, Eggleston said, so for most of his career prior to becoming an administrator, Eggleston handled drugs, speeding, no-contact orders, and even an attempted bank robbery when someone brandished a gun in a bank branch, which at the time was located at the Willow Lawn strip mall.
But the most impactful case in his career, which has stayed with him for his entire worklife, is the tragic death of a local infant in 2001.
The case resonated with Eggleston so viscerally that he kept copies of some of the records associated with it on his desk until his retierement.
Eggleston said he felt acutely the loss of the baby, especially because at the time, he and his wife had a young child.
“God puts us where we are needed,” he said.
Eggleston mentioned that he has never stopped thinking about the case, but added that as he cleans his office, he will finally be able to shred the case paperwork, and hopefully, put this behind him.
What he will miss in retirement
Retiring as Patrol Division Commander of the Waverly PD, Eggleston said his career in law enforcement has been exactly what he expected of it.
He had been looking to serve in a community where he could plant himself, practice the profession he loves and raise a family in a safe community with an excellent school district.
Waverly has been that landing spot for Eggleston, it is the place where he has accomplished all he wanted of his life so far.
The legacy he will leave in the department will be long-lasting, his colleagues say.
“He has always led from a Christian standpoint,” Detective Holly Jacobsen said. “Even before I was a believer, he spoke truth and grace into his people. He listens personally and professionally.”
His departure starts a succession change, which, in the next few years, if it all goes according to plan, will replace all senior leadership in the department.
Stepping into Eggleston’s role will be Cory Stephens, who was promoted to captain on July 10, 2023.
The two men share a lot in common, in addition to their service in the military.
When Stephens wanted to know more about the ins and outs of the job, Eggleston had this three-part advice for him: Give grace when you can. Make amends. Do it better next time.
“Receiving grace is fulfilling,” he said. “But giving it out is hard. If you can give a person grace, they will remember that.”
In the past few weeks, a lot of memories have flooded Eggleston’s office as he removes mementos he has collected over the years from it and packs them into boxes.
“I have to get it ready for Cory (Capt. Stephens),” he said.
On the wall next to his desk was a framed drawing of Christ authored by the late Mike Porter, a former radio personality and veteran. It has been a reminder for Eggleston and a place of quiet for him when he has needed to reconnect with his faith in times of turmoil.
As walls have gradually turned barren, Eggleston’s smile has gotten wider.
There’s no doubt he would miss the community where he invested his working years.
But above all, he said, he would miss his colleagues. Exactly how deep that feeling will be is now the subject of back-and-forth jokes, as his fellow officers rib him that he will not be able to cope with it, and his answer is an ear-to-ear grin and a headshake.
“I got to rub my retirement into the working stiffs around here,” he said.
He plans to fish and spend time with family, and when he is ready, he may take on a part-time job driving a truck.
As he hunts and fishes in retirement, what Eggleston will truly miss is the camaraderie he shared with his fellow officers, just like he did with his military buddies.
“I love these guys,” he said. “They were all picking on me, we tease each other. They give me grief, the way we give each other grief is like a family of brothers and sisters.”