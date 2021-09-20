Iowa’s decennial process to reapportion its legislative and congressional districts was delayed by a few months due to the extended Census process due to the pandemic.
But last Thursday, the Legislative Services Agency, the non-partisan commission that does that job, released its first draft of the new maps that could go into effect for the November 2022 election.
And if the Iowa legislators approve of this initial cartography, Bremer County could have two open seats — and Butler County one — for its representation in Des Moines, unless two current legislators move into the new districts. Also, both Bremer and Butler counties would shift into the same congressional district.
Currently, Bremer County is wholly in House District 63, which also includes the northern parts of Black Hawk County not within the Waterloo and Cedar Falls corporate limits – represented by Sandy Salmon, a rural-Janesville Republican. It is also in Senate District 32, which in addition includes most of Fayette and Buchanan counties – where Craig Johnson, of Independence, is the senator.
Meanwhile, Butler County is split between different districts, with the southeast corner in House District 50, which also includes Grundy County – represented by House Speaker Pat Grassley – and Senate District 25, also including Hardin and part of Story counties – with Annette Sweeney as its senator.
Federally, Bremer County is part of the 1st Congressional District, encompassing Northeast Iowa, represented by Marion Republican Ashley Hinson, while Butler County is in the 4th Congressional District, covering North-Central and Northwest Iowa, now represented by Randy Feenstra, of Hull.
In the draft released Sept. 16 by the LSA, both Butler and Bremer counties would be included in the new Senate District 27. The district would also include all of Franklin County and the Iowa Falls, Oran, Fairbank and Oelwein areas.
The Butler-Bremer county line would be the dividing line between House Districts 53 and 54. House 54 would lose the Black Hawk County portion while picking up the Oelwein area, while House 53 would have Butler County in its entirety, shifting Grassley’s coverage westward.
Both counties also would be part of the new 2nd Congressional District and would be represented by Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican. If approved, the new district would cover 26 counties in northeast, central and south-central Iowa, while the 1st District would shift to the southeast and cover only 12 counties.
However, if the first maps are approved during a special session of the Legislature on Oct. 5, Salmon would be shifted into the new House District 60, as her home is a quarter-mile south of the Bremer-Black Hawk line. That district would include the south half of Cedar Falls and western and northern Black Hawk County and put her in a matchup against Rep. Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls.
Salmon said it took her awhile to figure out where she her representation would be on the proposed map.
“I didn’t really understand the map at first,” Salmon said on Friday. “It was just way so different than the current district, I had a hard time understanding, you know, ‘What street is this along? What street is this boundary on?’ They were all along streets, and that threw me off, because I’m used to the boundaries being along township lines and city limits.”
Additionally, Sweeney’s hometown of Alden would fall in the proposed Senate District 24, which includes all of Grundy County, the portions of Hardin County not including Iowa Falls and Ackley and about three-quarters of Marshall County to the north and west of Marshalltown.
So, unless Salmon would move into Bremer County and Sweeney into Iowa Falls, Bremer County would have to vote for new representation in Des Moines in 2022.
The LSA redraws the maps every 10 years based on Census information collected each decade. Usually, the Legislature would be approving the new maps in April, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Census takers were delayed in their gathering of population data.
The state received the data Aug. 12. They showed a population shift from rural areas of the state to the more urban centers, although Waverly and Denver were among those who showed growth.
Under state law, the LSA, a non-partisan commission, used the Census information to try to draw 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts along with the four congressional districts that are as equal as possible in population and as contiguous as they can be. Gerrymandering, a method used to give one party or the other an advantage legislatively with oddly drawn districts, is discouraged.
The Legislature is in the midst of holding hearings about the new maps through Wednesday. Monday’s hearing was held from 7-9:30 p.m., while Tuesday’s will be from noon-3 p.m., and the last will be Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. They are held virtually at www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/redistricting.
Speaking to Waverly Newspapers on Friday, Salmon said the shift in her current district’s boundary to the north of her home felt like “whiplash.”
“You’re looking one way, and then, oh, we’re looking around here at the other way,” Salmon said with a chuckle.
As with many other reapportionments over the years, there are a few dozen legislators who are moved into new districts that are represented by a colleague.
In addition, there could be a Democratic primary for the 1st District between State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, and Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City. Bohannan originally announced her challenge for the current 2nd District to take on Miller-Meeks, but the 1st District now includes Linn and Johnson counties together.
“This has just upset the apple cart quite a bit,” Salmon said.
Under the rules for Iowa redistricting, legislators can only vote the proposed maps up or down and cannot propose amendments to that.
If the maps are rejected, the LSA has 35 days to make a second draft and bring it before the Legislature for another up-or-down vote.
If that is denied, the state Supreme Court would get involved, and the third draft would be adopted. The Court had extended the usual deadline from Sept. 15 to Dec. 1 due to the delay in the receipt of the Census info.
Salmon believes there could be a second draft drawn.
“It’s just my gut feeling that they could do that,” she said. “If we decide against this map, then we’re playing Russian roulette with the second map. If we don’t like the second map, we’re stuck, we can’t go back to the first map.
“This isn’t an ideal situation, but it is what it is.”