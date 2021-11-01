As voters head to the polls on Tuesday for the city and school elections, they now know which congressional and statehouse seats they’ll select when the next ballots are printed.
The Iowa Legislature on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the second draft of the decennial redistricting maps that rearranged state legislative districts and swapped counties within the congressional districts. The Senate passed it nearly unanimously, 48-1, while the House OK’d the plan by a 93-2 vote.
In the new maps, Bremer County will be divided between two House districts but will be within the same Senate district. It would also be joined by Butler in a new congressional district.
Previously, Bremer County was wholly within House District 63 and Senate District 32.
As of the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Waverly, Janesville, Denver, Plainfield along with Polk, Lafayette, Washington, Jefferson and Jackson townships will be in House District 57 along with all of Butler County, while the rest of the county will join Chickasaw County and most of Floyd County — with the exception of the Rockford and Nora Springs areas — in House District 58. The combined House districts will be Senate District 29.
Provided they win their respective re-election bids next year it would look like this: House District 57 would be represented by House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, who currently represents House 50. Further House District 58 would be represented by Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, who is now in House 52. Neither would face a current fellow legislator.
In his official bulletin to House 50 media outlets, Grassley described the process of Iowa’s redistricting every 10 years. He noted that the Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan entity, draws the maps, and legislators can only vote up or down on them for the first two drafts.
The Senate rejected the first draft on Oct. 7 on a party-line vote, noting there were problems with “compactness” and “population deviation,” according to media reports at the time.
“I’m pleased to say the second set of maps by LSA passed the Legislature and is now awaiting the governor’s signature,” Grassley wrote. “It’s unfortunate to lose portions of (House 50) that I have come to know so well. … But more often than not, that is the reality of redistricting. … I’m also excited to get to know more Iowans in the new district.”
Pritchard also approved of the maps.
“It’s a non-partisan way to create the district,” Pritchard told Waverly Newspapers Monday. “I’m in favor of that process.
“You want districts that are representative of their communities. You don’t want districts that (have) communities that aren’t connected, socially or economically. Keeping the district kind of tight. … It’s a good process and it makes sense.”
Pritchard, an attorney, recently stepped down from his position as House minority leader. He said he will continue to ponder a run for re-election prior to the March filing deadline.
“With Floyd and Chickasaw, parts of my old district that I know well, I have to get familiar with what is basically the eastern part of Bremer,” he said. “I’ve got to get familiar with what the district is and make a decision.
“To be honest, that decision is a ways off.”
He invited those living in the areas of Bremer County in the new House District 58 to get in touch with him. His official email is todd.pritchard@legis.iowa.gov.
SALMON SEEKS SENATE SEAT
Meanwhile, current House District 63 Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, had been moved to House District 68, as she lives in Black Hawk County. That new district includes eight townships and the cities of Dunkerton and Raymond in Black Hawk County; seven townships and the cities of Fairbank, Hazleton, Slater, Aurora, Lamont and Jesup in Buchanan County; and all but the northern four townships of Fayette County.
However, that would have put her in the same district as Rep. Chad Ingles, R-Randalia. So, she announced on Friday that she would run for Senate District 29 after making a move into Bremer County within the next year.
That will be an open seat.
Salmon told Waverly Newspapers on Friday she approved of how the second draft was crafted.
“It looks good, the maps looked the way they needed to, I think, by the parameters laid out in the Iowa Code,” Salmon said. “I think they look pretty workable, it appears for both sides, Republicans and Democrats. I think they are going to be a good set of districts for the next 10 years or so.”
In a statement, Salmon said that representing House District 63, which included all of Bremer County and the northern parts of Black Hawk County outside of Waterloo and Cedar Falls was “a humbling experience and an honor” and said “there is still much to be done.”
“I look forward to meeting with new citizens as well as those I currently represent and earning their vote to continue my work on their behalf,” Salmon said in the statement.
She later told Waverly Newspapers on the phone that about 85% of her current district would be contained in the new Senate District 29, and she anticipates expanding her reach into Butler, Chickasaw and Floyd counties.
“It just made more sense to take a look at the Senate district,” Salmon said. “I’m looking forward to getting acquainted with some new people. That’s an exciting prospect.”
JOHNSON VIES FOR HOUSE SEAT
State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, has been relocated to Senate 34, which includes all of Buchanan and Delaware counties, all of Fayette County but for the northern four townships, Cascade township in Dubuque County, and Mount Vernon, Bennington, Lester, East Waterloo, Poyner, Barclay and Fox townships and the towns of Dunkerton and Raymond in Black Hawk County. That had paired him with Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, who currently represents District 48.
However, on Friday, Johnson announced that he would instead run for House District 67, which has the southern half of Buchanan County, all of Delaware County and Cascade Township. That would be an open seat, as those who represented current House 95 and 96, which parts are in the new district, live in Linn and Jones counties.
“I have enjoyed my time in the Iowa Senate delivering conservative results for Iowa like tax relief, reducing the size of government, balancing the budget, and supporting law enforcement,” Johnson said in a statement. “I will take those same priorities to the Iowa House to make Iowa the best state in the country.”
Two other senators who represented areas that are now in new Senate 29 are also placed together.
Sens. Waylon Brown, R-Osage, of District 26, and Amanda Ragan, D-Mason City, of District 27, would both be in District 30.
Also, Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, who is currently representing Senate 25 that includes part of Butler County, was placed in new Senate 27, which on top of the area covered in House 54, includes all of Poweshiek County and all but the northeast four townships in Tama County. She is not paired up with a current incumbent.
BUTLER, BREMER IN 2ND DISTRICT
Meanwhile, Bremer and Butler counties are paired back together for congressional representation. They will be both in the 2nd Congressional District, which covers roughly the same area as the current 1st Congressional District with a slight shift to the west.
From 2012 until now, Bremer County was in the 1st District, currently represented by Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican, and Butler County was in the 4th District, represented by Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Hull Republican. Both have held their current seats since Jan. 3 of this year.
Hinson and challenger State Sen. Liz Mathis, a Hiawatha Democrat, would shift to the new 2nd District. Current 2nd District Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican, is being moved to the 3rd District and could face off with current Rep. Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat. The new 1st District would be open, with Iowa City Democratic State Rep. Christina Bohannan as the only announced candidate there, while Feenstra would remain in the 4th District, and he’s currently unopposed.
The state’s four largest population centers — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Ames — are divided among the congressional districts. In the first draft, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City were placed together in the proposed 1st District, which would have covered mostly east-central and southeast Iowa.
Pritchard added he had a concern that the proposed 2nd Congressional District from the first draft stretched from Decorah to Ottumwa.
“It had this weird diagonal,” he said. “That was probably not a cohesive district.”
After the Oct. 7 rejection, the LSA, which drew the maps based on U.S. Census data, took just two weeks of the requisite 35 days to recraft the cartography and released them Oct. 14.
On the first two drafts, legislators could only approve or deny the maps. If the second version not been accepted, the LSA would have had to provide a third iteration, and lawmakers could make amendments.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said by approving Round 2, the state avoided certain troubles.
“Iowans made their voices heard and stopped Iowa Republicans from tampering with our gold-standard redistricting process,” Wilburn said in a statement released Thursday night. “I’m grateful to Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls and Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst for bringing together Iowans from every corner of the state to fight back against any attempts to undermine our nonpartisan process. Today was not just a win for Iowans, but a win for our democracy.”
However, Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said there was nothing to be worried about.
“Despite Iowa Democrats’ attempts to politicize our nonpartisan redistricting process, Iowans can rest assured that legislative Republicans did their due diligence and passed a fair map that meets the highest standard of the law,” Kauffmann said in a statement. “Iowans know the future of our country is on the ballot next year.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds was appreciative of the vote to approve the maps.
“(Thursday’s) decision by the Iowa Legislature to approve the second draft of the legislative and congressional redistricting maps is very encouraging,” Reynolds said. “I am confident in how the process played out — just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”