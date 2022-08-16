Roger and Susan (Serfoss) Lenius will celebrate their 50th Anniversary on August 19, 2022.
They were married on August 19, 1972, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa, by Rev. Larry Trachte.
Roger is retired from Swiss Valley Farms/Prairie Farms after 39 years in the dairy industry. Susan is retired from Wartburg College after 42 years.
The couple have one child, Mark Lenius of Waverly. They keep busy helping him with the family farm and other agricultural projects.
They are planning to celebrate with friends and family at a later date.
