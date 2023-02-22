St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer Lenten Preschool starting on Sunday, March 5 at 10 a.m. Lenten Preschool will be held March 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Paul’s Center for Ministry.
Lenten Preschool is for students ages 3 through kindergarten. This program will include a brief worship program, a reading from the Bible and an activity. The program will close in prayer and a blessing.
“This year, the children will make a book entitled ‘New Life in Jesus,’” said Barbara Zemke, St. Paul’s member and Lenten Preschool instructor. “One page will be made each day of Lenten preschool.”
To register your student for Lenten Preschool, visit stpaulswaverly.org/register. This program will be capped at 14 students. The deadline to register is Sunday, Feb. 26.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st Street NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.