Leon Heineman, 83, of Fairbank, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Leon Robert Heineman was born on May 17, 1939, the son of Harold and Ruth (Tegtmeier) Heineman in Waverly, Iowa. He was baptized on June 11, 1939, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran and confirmed on March 29, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Leon graduated from Readlyn High School in 1959. He entered the US Army serving until his discharge on May 31, 1964. Following his discharge, he returned home and started tiling with his father. Leon also worked as a carpenter, employed at John Deere and mainly farmed. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He enjoyed restoring cars, trucks and tractors, reading books, traveling, however his great enjoyment was spending time with his family.