Leon Heineman, 83, of Fairbank, Iowa passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Leon Robert Heineman was born on May 17, 1939, the son of Harold and Ruth (Tegtmeier) Heineman in Waverly, Iowa. He was baptized on June 11, 1939, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran and confirmed on March 29, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Leon graduated from Readlyn High School in 1959. He entered the US Army serving until his discharge on May 31, 1964. Following his discharge, he returned home and started tiling with his father. Leon also worked as a carpenter, employed at John Deere and mainly farmed. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He enjoyed restoring cars, trucks and tractors, reading books, traveling, however his great enjoyment was spending time with his family.
Survivors are his wife, Mary Heineman of Fairbank; children, Mike (Jane) Heineman of Readlyn, Beth (Mark) Pottebaum of West Des Moines, Joel (Melissa) Heineman of Mesa, Arizona, and Sara Heineman of Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and sister, Marjorie Brunscheon of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tami Ott; infant daughter and two sisters, Imogene Kuhlmann and Corella Kuhlmann
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will follow in church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn and also an hour prior to the service on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Heineman family for a later designation in Leon name and online condolences for Leon can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the Heineman family with arrangements. 319-279-3551