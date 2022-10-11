LeRoy Nielsen, 86, of Denver, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. He was born May 25, 1936, in Waterloo, to William and Dorothy (Warneka) Nielsen. He attended Waterloo East High School.

He married Mildred Van Erem on January 10, 1953, in Waterloo, she preceded him in death in 2013. LeRoy worked for John Deere for 29 years, retiring in 1995. He also worked at Rath Packing for 12 years, Kleen-Maid Bakery, at a gas station, and installed windows and siding. LeRoy loved to fish and spend time at the family’s cabin on Lizzie Lake in Minnesota. He was a member of Waterloo Open Bible Church.