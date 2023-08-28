Friday night’s game was lopsided on the scoreboard for Waverly-Shell Rock, but they say you learn more from losses than a win.
Heading into the game, the entire week was plagued with an extreme heat warning with heat indexes launching by the 100 F mark. Neither team had players go down with cramps and that shows the preparation was there for the Go-Hawks.
“Our preparation was great,” Benny Ramker said. “We were just pushing fluids all week, especially today [Friday] and the last few days. We drank a ton of Gatorlytes and it was great to see everyone stay good tonight.”
Head coach Mark Hubbard agreed with that as well.
“We didn’t have a single kid go down with cramps tonight,” Hubbard said. “The preparation for this game was great.”
A good chunk of the starters were making their varsity debut on Friday night and the trial by fire scenario for the Go-Hawks will only be for the benefit of the players.
“You know how a sword is forged?” Hubbard asked. “You throw it in the fire, bang on it, throw it back in the fire, take it back out and bang on it and before long, you’ve got a razor edge on that thing. I’m just really proud of how good they played. We are going to correct the things we can correct and I can’t tell you how much better this team was tonight from a week ago.”
For senior Cole Marsh, this was his first game at wide receiver and the first time playing defense since middle school. Marsh caught three passes for 23 yards and had three tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss.
“It’s been pretty fun,” Marsh said. “I haven’t played defense in the last five or six years and as a receiver, it’s fun to catch balls and make plays and do whatever I can to make the team successful.”
A few key plays and situations throughout the game, including settling for two field goals, a muffed punt and a punt return touchdown for the Saints made it really tough for the Go-Hawks to get out of their own way.
The good thing about all of those mistakes though, they are all fixable with reps and more game experience.
“There’s a lot to learn from that game,” Marsh said. “We did a lot of great things, but we had a few plays that broke us down. We are going to get into the film tomorrow [Saturday]. I think we are going to learn a lot going forward and go into our next game with a full head of steam.”
For coach Hubbard, the effort shown by his players was one of the best parts of the night.
“There’s a lot of things that we were looking for and we saw those things,” Hubbard said. “We wanted them to play hard tonight and they did that. They played really, really hard. They played with emotion. Now were we clean? No, we weren’t clean. We had that punt return that we will learn from and get better at. We are going to move on from this.”
For senior Benny Ramker, being able to show off his skillset as the number one wide receiver was a welcome challenge and the offseason preparation was key.
“It’s great to get on the field so much,” Ramker said. “I’ve gotta stay conditioned so I can stay out there and it’s a lot of fun.”
The next few weeks of games for the Go-Hawks are going to be some of the toughest in the state, but the lessons learned in game one will carry on throughout the rest of the season.