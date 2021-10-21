Former mayor backs Rathe
To the Editor:
It is with a sense of community that I write this letter. I am writing to express support for Ann Rathe for Councilperson At-Large. Ann is nearing the end of her first term as one of two Councilpersons At-Large and is seeking re-election.
Ann is committed to serving the citizens of Waverly, as were her parents. Ann’s father was a long-serving doctor and her mother, in addition to being involved in community activities, served as Waverly’s mayor. Serving runs in the family as David, Ann’s brother, continues the family legacy as a doctor. She also has a sister that lives out of state.
In addition to carrying out her duties as a council person, Ann is on the Waverly Health Center’s medical staff as a psychiatrist and is currently president of the medical staff. Her nine-year term on the Bartels Home Board of Directors ended in April of this year.
Other activities to keep idle time at a minimum is membership in the Waverly Exchange Club and volunteering to help with the Community Gardens, volunteering for Heritage Days, Oktoberfest and Trees Forever. Ann is also an occasional guest lecturer at Waterloo Family Practices Residency and the University of Iowa Psychiatry Residency.
Ann is committed to serving Waverly. She is passionate about Waverly, or her involvement in the community would not be what it is. Ann is an active listener, which means she is patient, continually asking questions, neutral and nonjudgmental. Neutral and nonjudgmental indicates that, even though she may not initially agree with your viewpoint, she will hear you out. She will then assess her stance to make her decision to reflect the best interest for Waverly when it comes time to vote on any issue that comes before the City Council.
When I served as mayor with Ann, I found her to be studious and attentive. I can vouch that she would spend time with the city administration, city employees and anyone else she thought could provide her with information to make informed and best decisions for Waverly, now and in the future. She always attended council meetings, budget sessions, and other special meetings fully prepared for the task at hand. It was a pleasure to have her serve under my tenure.
Now, citizens of Waverly, please join me in re-electing Ann Rathe to another term as Councilperson At-Large. There is much to do and she has been a part of preliminary work on a number of projects. Let us tap her wisdom to see these and many more through.
Thank you for your support.
Dean Soash
Former mayor
Waverly