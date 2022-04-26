Thankful
The minute one is born, the doctor, nurses, mother, father know right away it’s a boy or it’s a girl and it’s healthy. Everyone is happy. As we go through life, we realize we have been blessed. We could have been born blind, deaf, with a learning disability, or not walk right. So, let’s be happy and thankful for the way we are born and live that life we are given.
Richard Ormston
Waverly
Keep your muffler on
Google search for Iowa Law 321.436. Look in a true dictionary for “muffler.” You don’t have to be real smart to understand it. When something doesn’t “reduce the sound of an engine,” or “prevent noise,” it is not “in good working condition” and is NOT a “muffler,” and it’s a misnomer to call it a “muffler.” Any level minded person, or prosecutor, or judge, or law enforcement personnel should know that.
Just try to get any of them to do any enforcement on the scoffers that removed a good sensible factory muffler and altered their system to make more noise than NO muffler. You’ll get “excuses” and “inaction.” There’s a “contrariness” about it. Citizens don’t have to “tell” them to do those asinine nanny “tobacco compliance entrapment” programs, even though a teenager smoking in his own airspace doesn’t harass or annoy anyone “ELSE.”
There are defense lawyers and organizations that cleverly twist, construe, and interpret that section of law, and neuter the true meaning of words to make them meaningless.
New York now has a state law of $1,000 fine for having such a noise making system on a vehicle.
Some repair shops can be penalized for installing such noise systems.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
A Change for Iowa and America
It is time to use the term limits I hear all of you continually talk about. Chuck Grassley has gotten too comfortable in his Senate Seat and has not been doing his job, in my opinion, for the people of Iowa for many years now. It is time to vote for Abby Finkenauer. Go to AbbyFinkenauer.com and read about her. Compare her against Charles Grassley and make up your own minds. Please do not vote party just because this is what you are. This time your Democracy is at stake!
Chuck Grassley voted against an investigation into the January 6 Riot on the Capitol. This is not acceptable. Abby would have voted for the people and not with Donald Trump and so would have Liz Mathis.
Mathis is also another change we will need. Please also go to her web page and educate yourself with her ideas, LizMathis.com. She is progressive and motivated, and you may be surprised at what you learn. The things she stands for and wants to do are some of the same things you all actually want from Ashley Hinson and you are not getting them.
We also need a Governor that wants to govern for the people and NOT for the rich, the Corporate Giants, and does not worship Donald Trump and his agendas. Deidre Dejear, I believe, is the candidate needed to replace Kim Reynolds if we are to keep our freedoms. Do not take my word alone, as this is my opinion, go to her web pages and read about her and make up your own minds. This again is your Democracy at stake. Visit DejearForIowa.com.
You have Democrats and Republicans alike that are working for and against you.
It is time for all of you to get engaged enough to know who stands with you and who stands against you. Who cares about your freedom and who cares about their own interest. The Midterm Election is the starting point to make your voice heard. Will you make your voice heard or will you hide in the closet and take what is dealt to you? There may never be a second chance if you lose your Democracy. Whatever happens in this election, it is a legacy you leave to the next generation and possibly many generations to follow!
Sandra Rustad
Waverly, Iowa