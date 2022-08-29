I went to a private school and grad school and it wasn’t easy. I lived lean, lived without, worked all through school and took out some loans. My early jobs were subsistence level and I was careless and defaulted on my loans, leading to damaged credit and paying back the loan amount faster than planned — that was hard too. I went to grad school and lived poor, sneaking food out of the cafeteria to feed myself through the weekend. I should add that my Dickinson and graduate education was outstanding and transformative. It made me what I am. I wish every mediocre but smart student could have that experience.
My undergraduate school Dickinson College cost roughly $10k for tuition annually. Now it costs $56k. An average student like me, with my limited resources could never attend Dickinson today without enormous loans. If I went today I would graduate with more than $125,000 in loans, I would not own a home or even have had the opportunity to pursue my career. 10-20k would help but not all that much.
So if you went to school 40 years ago and took out and paid loans, know that the world has gone round. Gas costs more than a dollar and the cost of college has inflated higher than anything else but medicine. In the meantime, states have consistently rolled back their support of public universities, and Pell grants which helped me and other students of modest means have not kept up.
So don’t make the mistake of equating your challenges to the challenges of others. We all come from different backgrounds have different resources and challenges. We can afford the world’s most expensive military. Let’s not turn our citizens into indentured servants or make higher ed only for the rich. And please, please, please, look into your hearts and act with generosity.