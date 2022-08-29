Challenges have changed

I went to a private school and grad school and it wasn’t easy. I lived lean, lived without, worked all through school and took out some loans. My early jobs were subsistence level and I was careless and defaulted on my loans, leading to damaged credit and paying back the loan amount faster than planned — that was hard too. I went to grad school and lived poor, sneaking food out of the cafeteria to feed myself through the weekend. I should add that my Dickinson and graduate education was outstanding and transformative. It made me what I am. I wish every mediocre but smart student could have that experience.