Eminent domain in rural Iowa
Why should we be concerned about eminent domain in rural Iowa? Because private investors are proposing to build three hazardous pipelines across Iowa. If we allow independent investors to use eminent domain this time, what precedent will that set for the next millionaire investors?
Summit, Navigator, and ADM are private investors looking to cash in on billions of dollars of government incentives, funded by our tax dollars. They are also wanting to use eminent domain to cross our private land, while these hazardous liquid CO2 pipelines are not for public use.
These private companies are also some of the biggest supporters of our governor, previous governors and other elected officials. In March, Governor Reynolds spoke on national TV saying, “Over the last few years I put my faith in Iowans, and they haven’t let me down.” She also stated many times during the pandemic, “I trust Iowans to do the right thing.”
Iowa landowners have submitted several hundred letters of opposition to the Iowa Utilities Board expressing the need to refuse the use of eminent domain for these dangerous CO2 pipelines. We need the elected officials to listen to Iowa landowners. If our land is approved to use by these corporations for private gain, whose property is next to be condemned?
Pat Mennenga
Clarksville, Iowa