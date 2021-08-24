A successful 2021 band season
To the Editor:
The Greater Waverly Municipal Band concluded its 2021 summer season July 22.
More than 70 residents from Waverly and surrounding communities participated in one of more of our eight concerts. Our youngest players were in fifth grade, and our oldest player was 90. After the pandemic forced cancellation of our 2020 season, it was a pleasure to be back together under the direction of Dr. Craig Hancock, now in his sixth year with the group.
We are grateful for the support of W-SR Middle School principal Jeremy Langner and band director Tyler Winkey, who allowed us to practice in the band room and use the middle school auditorium as a concert rain site.
We also value the great cooperation we receive from Travis Toliver and Tiffany Schrage of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, who organize and publicize the Concerts at Kohlmann series, and Garret Riordan of the Waverly Leisure Services Department, who coordinates our use of Kohlmann Park. This year was a special challenge with the reconstruction of First Street Northwest, but the city and the contractors made sure that the park remained open and accessible for our Thursday night performances, and St. Paul’s Church ensured that we had adequate parking.
Thanks also to this year’s concert sponsors: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Waverly Health Center, Farmers State Bank, First Bank, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Rada Manufacturing and Wartburg College.
And finally, we offer a special round of applause to our loyal audience members, who make all of our efforts worthwhile. We look forward to seeing you next year!
Greater Waverly Area Municipal Band Board
Richard Moeller, chair, James Cook, Jeff Franzen, Terry Letsche, Mark Mueller, Nettie Petersen, Tiffany Skaggs and Bob Wharram
Waverly