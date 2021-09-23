The Constitution is whatever judges say it is
To the Editor:
Regarding “Constitutional County”: If it’s being pushed by any members of the “Oath Keepers,” or any group that was involved in the at attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, it should pop up red flags and make anyone question if there’s a snake in the woodpile, (something sneaky in the background)!
The Constitution says what the judges “make” it say. The Iowa constitution, Article 1- Bill or Rights section 1 guarantees the right of “Equality, freedom, happiness, and liberty.” Women have none of the above when forced to carry pregnancies they don’t “want,” therefore “abortion is Constitutional.” Anti-abortion judges will overlook the above words.
That tyrannical anti-abortion law in Texas: “Anyone can sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion.” Its real intent is to prevent women from traveling to a different state where abortion is legal! Car, and bus drivers, airplane pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers and ticket agents could all be sued. It sounds like Taliban law, and would make a good business for trial lawyers.
Herman Lenz
Sumner