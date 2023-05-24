Thank you plant sale patrons and donors
The Waverly Garden Club would like to thank everyone for donating plants and flowers, flower pots, boxes, and for those who came to the sale and purchased items, supporting our mission of community planting and giving. Thanks to the many garden club volunteers and members who prepped for the sale and worked the sale. Many times if you see a downtown or rail trail planter, garden box, landscaped area near shelter houses, the welcome signs or ball diamond area, chances are, they were planted by Waverly Garden Club members.
The Waverly Garden Club was organized in 1935 and even though times have changed, in 88 years since it began, interestingly enough, the purpose and programs are much the same. In the early 1930’s, a time when progress was measured by the invention of the tin can (that stored food, milk and vegetables) a St. Andrew’s Episcopal pastor’s wife in Waverly was upset about the families that were bringing their tin cans to town and dumping them along Lover’s Lane and around the pretty river and parks. Disgusted at the trash and the awful way it made the beautiful Cedar River look, Mrs. Giles Sharpley put the word out, organized a group in her backyard and handed out tasks to those in attendance. Thus, the Waverly Garden Club was born. Her yellow house and backyard are still intact and can be found east of the Fareway store parking lot.
We very much appreciate the partnership with Leisure Services and Park’s Staff. A big thanks to them for helping us! The Waverly Garden Club has a rich history in this community and we invite you to join us for future meetings, events, and sales. For more information please check out our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyGardenClub/?fref=ts
Ann Henninger, President
Plant Sale Committee and 2023 Waverly Garden Club members
Kris Brunkhorst, Waverly Garden Club Historian