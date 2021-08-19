Where is Iowa’s pragmatism?
To the Editor:
One of the things I appreciated about Iowa when I first moved here in 2008 was how pragmatic everyone was.
While the country was growing more polarized, Iowa seemed to be more measured, with a long history of electing pragmatic candidates from both sides of the aisle like Chuck Grassley. In 2008, we propelled the very pragmatic Barack Obama to the White House despite calls that he was a socialist liberal, which was objectively not true.
This is why Rep. Sandy Salmon’s embrace of the “Big Lie,” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, is disturbing [See Salmon’s column on this page]. She’d choose the word of oft debunked Mike Lindell over GOP Secretaries of State and GOP appointed Justices all the way to the Supreme Court.
This isn’t the only radical position she’s adopted lately. It’s time we start calling Rep. Salmon what she really is: too extreme for Iowa.
Wil Ranney
Waverly
Editor’s note: The preceding was taken from Wil Ranney’s Facebook post with his permission.