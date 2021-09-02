Big money could have helped with masking
To the Editor:
Gov. Reynolds and the Republicans don’t want any “mask mandates” because they want to be “politically correct” with their leader, who told them to “throw your face masks away, join in with the crowd and fire Dr. Fauci” last October on TV news. “Politics” means more than “evidence” and “common sense.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health experts must make the public realize that a “mask mandate” is not a “nanny law” like that asinine seat belt law is. Going without a face mask during this pandemic allows your germs to fly into other people’s airspace. It’s not to protect the wearer, so it’s not a “choice” thing.
Going without a mask endangers everyone around you, while going without a seat belt does not endanger anyone “else.” If the “choice zealots” want to raise Hell about “Big Government,” they should attack the seat belt law.
If the “mask mandate” had as much pressure from Big Money/Big Business, the insurance companies and from law enforcement, we’d have a “face mask law” and everyone would be in love with it, and believe we “cannot live without such a sacred idol.”
Herman Lenz
Sumner