Commending Bremer Co. Conservation for reunion
To the Editor:
We recently hosted the Waldstein family reunion over three days at Cedar Bend Park.
We would like to publicly thank the Bremer County Conservation staff for helping make this event a success. Many of our out-of-town relatives commented on the beauty of the park and how well it was maintained.
The staff was most accommodating in meeting our special requests. We are very fortunate to have this resource in our community.
Marianne, Edie and Fred Waldstein
Waverly