LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Commending Bremer Co. Conservation for reunion

To the Editor:

We recently hosted the Waldstein family reunion over three days at Cedar Bend Park.

We would like to publicly thank the Bremer County Conservation staff for helping make this event a success. Many of our out-of-town relatives commented on the beauty of the park and how well it was maintained.

The staff was most accommodating in meeting our special requests. We are very fortunate to have this resource in our community.

Marianne, Edie and Fred Waldstein

Waverly

LETTERS POLICY:

All letters must be signed and dated. Letters may be edited for clarity and space. Please provide contact information in case our staff has questions.

Letters are published at the discretion of the Waverly Newspapers staff. The opinions on this page do not represent those of Waverly Newspapers.

Send letters to opinion@waverlynewspapers.com, fax to 352-5135 or mail to 311 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.

EMAIL IS THE PREFERRED METHOD OF RECEIPT.