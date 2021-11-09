Former mayor thanks supporters for write-in campaign
To the Editor:
Thank you to the citizens of Waverly. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to vote in the recent elections. It was great to see so many of you take an interest in who is going to lead the city for the next two to four years.
The school board has a tremendous amount of work ahead with the construction of two new grade schools. The hospital board will have decisions to make to keep providing first-class health care for Waverly and the surrounding area.
Lastly, thank you to the voters who took the extra time to write my name in for mayor. I was humbled to receive a phone call to see if I would even be interested in the thought of serving again. Knowing that it would be a long shot at best, my response was positive.
Thank you again for your efforts. May those of you that were elected to your respective position perform your duties in the best interest for all citizens of Waverly and the surrounding areas.
Dean Soash
Former mayor
Waverly