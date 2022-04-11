Thank you Waverly for your support
I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank everyone for the award recently bestowed upon me. The Lifetime Achievement award given by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at their annual awards banquet was an absolutes prise. Never in my wildest thoughts did I ever expect anything like this.
My wife Sandy and I have been residents of Waverly for as I like to say, “almost long enough to be natives. We have raised a family here. Our livelihood has been provided by the citizens of Waverly and the surrounding area. For this we are extremely grateful. We have each, in our wn way, tried to give back to the community for the blessings that we have received.
To the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, my family, and especially the citizens of Waverly, THANK YOU for the Lifetime Achievement Award.
I would also like to offer my congratulations to the other award recipients-Community Service Award-Jeremy Langer, Distinguished Small Business Award--Bo’s Studio 121, Distinguished Large Business Award--United Equipment and Accessories, and Distinguished NonProfit Award--Larrabee Center.
Thank you again Waverly for your support.
Dean Soash
Waverly