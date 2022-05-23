Theatrical Decisions
I have a comment about W-SR school’s play “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” The roles are gender flipped to address “how different a landscape of gender we’re in today.” Really? Who is?
Reading a bit further, “There’s this gender fluidity thing going on that we’re still processing.”
Maybe the doctors that attended our births should be admonished for telling mothers “it’s a boy” or “it’s a girl.”
I’ve been to a couple of plays at W-SR Senior High, but I think I’m finished! Wait! They could do “My Fair Lady,” Eliza Doolittle is already a female role.
Bill Gors
Plainfield