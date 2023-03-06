Vote in support of Hawkeye CC bond renewal
Hawkeye Community College has been a leader in education and skills training in the Cedar Valley for more than 55 years. Power Engineering and Manufacturing, Ltd. has worked with Hawkeye in recruiting students, bringing instructors into our business to upskill our current workforce, and helping shape their programming by being an advisory board member. Hawkeye plays an integral role not only in our business but in our economy.
Hawkeye Community College will ask the community to support their bond referendum on Tuesday, March 7. A successful vote will extend the terms of a current tax levy, enabling them to improve their facilities at no additional cost to the taxpayers.
It’s important for the Cedar Valley region to support the future of our community by voting in support of the Hawkeye Community College bond renewal.
Dennis Schilling
Waterloo