Republicans seem shy about Roe aftermath
Roe v. Wade has been overturned as I write this. That means the forced birth revolution, envisioned by Reps. Salmon and Grassley, has won. Republicans, who have control of all Iowa branches of government, are calling the shots now with abortion law creation sent back to the states. Fine.
Moving on, local Republican leaders should now spell out their strategy for restricting abortion rights in Iowa. Will Speaker Grassley head the call of Gov. Reynolds by convening a special session yet this summer? What will the Legislature discuss? Here’s a starter list:
- a total abortion ban, no exceptions for rape, incest, or pregnant person’s health;
- banning medications that can be used to induce an abortion (even if they have other medical uses);
- banning the use of D&C or other abortion methods for ectopic pregnancies and/or incomplete miscarriages;
- banning in vitro fertilization treatments, which sometimes involve discarding embryos;
- banning certain kinds of contraception, such as IUDs;
- banning travel to another state for purposes of getting an abortion;
- making it a crime to assist any individual seeking an abortion in any way;
- penalize companies that assist employees to travel to another state for purposes of getting an abortion;
- authorizing prison sentences for Iowans who have abortions;
- authorizing prison sentences for medical professionals who perform abortions;
- empowering law enforcement to investigate Iowans who have miscarriages.
How will the State know an abortion has occurred? How will the State manage these new penalties? What laws do Reps. Salmon and Grassley support? Every. Single. Republican office holder should go on record as to what they support and what they don’t.
It’s been interesting to see many Republican politicians noting nothing will really change. Make no mistake, however — things will change. A majority of Iowans, including a significant segment of Republicans, don’t want abortion eliminated. Republicans need to move on from general pro-life platitudes — they should make no secret of where they stand on actual legislation. If they waffle, that’s all the proof needed to show that the issue has never been about preserving life. The entire point has been to maintain political power.
Dan Brown
Janesville