Time travel is apparently possible. Our country went back 50 years on Friday and I have whiplash. I had bodily autonomy on Thursday but it is now in question. This wormhole we found also has the potential of taking us back further to a time without birth control, without the right to marry whom you choose.
I’m choosing to look forward 50 years, when all the young individuals that had their rights taken away on June 24, fight back for control of their bodies and their lives and win. When there is care and freedom for every person no matter their race, gender, sexuality, religion, ability, class, etc. And seeing how this country thrives together rather than individually survives because it cares more about its people than profits or power.
I don’t feel powerful at this moment but Friday added fuel to the fire to campaign hard for Iowa Senate District 29 to be the voice for choice in the Iowa General Assembly.
With the SCOTUS decision on Friday, reproductive justice now lies in the hands of elected officials of each state. I was running for Iowa Senate District 29 because I felt others like myself were not being represented in the General Assembly. Now I feel like a whole group of individuals are joining in the fight to make sure we don’t lose the right to bodily autonomy, which could even lead to the loss of being able to marry who we love. This is the opposite of freedom. I promise to represent the complexity of life, the uniqueness of each situation and the right to choose what is best for you, for your family.
Jenn Wolff
Candidate for Iowa Senate District 29
Waverly