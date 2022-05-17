Reconsider airport commission’s wetland plan
The Waverly City Council is considering creating a wetland adjacent to the Waverly Municipal Airport. I am a Waverly native (and former employee of the Waverly Newspapers!) and operate Iowa Flight Training, a private flight training school, from the Waverly Municipal Airport and The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids. I have serious concerns about the safety of aircraft operating from the Waverly Municipal Airport if wetlands were to be developed adjacent to the airport.
The FAA provides guidance on the subject of “Hazardous Wildlife Attractants on or near Airports” in their FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 150/5200-33C:
Quoting from the Advisory Circular: “During the past century, wildlife-aircraft strikes have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives worldwide, as well as billions of dollars in aircraft damage. Hazardous wildlife attractants on and near airports can jeopardize future airport expansion, making proper community land-use planning essential.”
Wetlands in general are a great thing, but not near airports. Too often, city councils ignore good practices and increase risks to airport users when they are not aware of the side effects of their actions. Please do not allow wetlands to be developed adjacent to the Waverly Municipal Airport.
Tim Busch is the 2022 winner of the Iowa Public Airport Association Award “In recognition of your dedication and service in the Iowa Aviation Community.” He owns and operates Iowa Flight Training and is the Aviation Department Coordinator at Iowa Lakes Community College.