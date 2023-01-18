No Public Tax Dollars for Nonpublic Education
The current bill offered by Gov. Reynolds to provide public funding for nonpublic education is a culmination of three years of effort to make more tax receipts available to pay private school tuition and other education related expenses. In 2021, there was a bill available to fund failing schools. In 2022, the bill was to subsidize these costs for low and middle income families to attend private schools, and now in 2023 it has become a proposal for all private school students to receive about $7500, the full amount that would have been received by the public school they would have attended. The 2021 proposal and 2022 proposals were defeated by the Republican dominated legislatures. The question is whether the legislature and Iowans will swallow this larger proposal.We should not.
Reynolds and her team of analysts, whomever they may be, estimate that about 2 percent of public school students would switch to private schools if this funding is approved. The estimated costs of funding would be about $341 million. I do not know how this calculation was made and how accurate it may be. If the Republican playbook on making major changes is used again, there will not be public hearings to answer these and other questions. There will be little opportunity to interview our legislators on any details. I am writing this letter because we need to demand discussion of the bill. Our legislator, Pat Grassley, and our senator, Sandy Salmon, need to come to the district to meet with us at a public forum during the session to discuss this major bill.
One of my great concerns is that the size of this subsidy to private school and away from public school is going to change the culture of Iowa. I think it is going to cause ranker between public school and private school participants to an extent we have never experienced. I don’t think that the Iowans of the past who have chosen private school for their children have ever expected the public to pay for it. We should continue the practice of making sure good quality public education is available to everyone to secure an informed public. That has been one of the building blocks of our great nation.
Doctrine and Discipleship
I support the thoughts of Edgar Zelle in his recent article regarding DOCTRINE versus DISCIPLESHIP in the Christian church. Requiring the belief in doctrine has for centuries been a way for leaders of the church to dominate church members and for political leaders to control their constituents. Doing so ignores the message of Jesus’ discipleship. To enter the discipleship of Jesus is to live lives of compassion for others as Jesus did. Christian church leaders, Chistian political leaders and all Christians need to focus daily on the compassion of discipleship, or in Mr. Zelle’s words, Jesus “… life of radical love and his call for justice for all.”