No Public Tax Dollars for Nonpublic Education

The current bill offered by Gov. Reynolds to provide public funding for nonpublic education is a culmination of three years of effort to make more tax receipts available to pay private school tuition and other education related expenses. In 2021, there was a bill available to fund failing schools. In 2022, the bill was to subsidize these costs for low and middle income families to attend private schools, and now in 2023 it has become a proposal for all private school students to receive about $7500, the full amount that would have been received by the public school they would have attended. The 2021 proposal and 2022 proposals were defeated by the Republican dominated legislatures. The question is whether the legislature and Iowans will swallow this larger proposal.We should not.