No evidence of election fraud
I am compelled to counter some of Sandy Salmon’s comments in her June 1 Waverly Democrat article concerning election fraud. Ms. Salmon makes the claim that “in all likelihood” there was enough fraud in the 2020 “…to throw the election”. There is no way to come to this conclusion after fairly considering all of the evidence. Yet she continues to promote this falsehood.
Over 50 court cases challenging the election on the basis of fraud were thrown out by a variety of judges of different political persuasion because NO evidence of widespread fraud was presented. None. Those claiming that Biden wasn’t president because of fraud, lost. Every single one.
Independent experts, governors and state election officials from both parties say there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Yet Ms. Salmon chooses the fraud storyline. Which is worse? Not incorporating these facts in your analysis or understanding the facts and encouraging the election fraud story anyway?
It is one thing when a certain faction of the populace refuses to accept the crushing, overwhelming evidence that the 2020 election was valid and no widespread fraud existed. It is another matter entirely when our elected officials choose to endorse this false story to the public. Ms. Salmon is being dishonest with the voters by perpetuating the 2020 fraudulent election lie. It makes me wonder about believing some of her other positions.
Tom Michel
Waverly
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day approaches
June 15, 2023, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is proud to join communities in the USA and all over the world to help raise awareness of this systemic social challenge.
As Americans, we believe in justice for all. Yet we fail to live up to this promise when we allow older members of our society to be abused or neglected. Older people are vital contributing members of American society, and their maltreatment diminishes all of us. Just as we have confronted and addressed the social issues of child abuse and domestic violence, so too can we find solutions to address issues like elder abuse, which also threatens the well-being of our community.
Our policies and practices make it hard for older people to stay involved with and connected to our communities as they age. As a result, older people are more likely to experience social isolation, which increases the likelihood of abuse and neglect. We can design stronger societal supports to keep our older people connected and protect them from abuse, whether financial, emotional, physical, or sexual. When we address a root cause, like social isolation, we also make it less likely that people will become neglected. Older adults who are socially connected and protected from harm are less likely to be hospitalized, less likely to go into nursing homes, and less likely to die.
We can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults, including their homes, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.
Get more information about how to make a difference by visiting the National Center on Elder Abuse https://ncea.acl.gov or by calling LifeLong Links at 866-468-7887.
Stacie Speirs
NEI3A Regional Coordinator