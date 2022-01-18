LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Setting the
headline straight
To the Editor:
I am writing to undo a false impression created by the headline created for my recent piece in the Waverly Democrat (13 January). I had submitted the article under the headline “A Toxic Legacy.” The newspaper expanded the headline to read “A Toxic Legacy for the U.K.” The change was unfortunate and misleading.
I wrote about the African slave “triangle” that existed in the 1700s. It began in England, connected to Africa, trafficked Black victims to the western hemisphere and resulted in profits from their sale being used to purchase goods shipped to England and sold. Clearly this was a toxic legacy for entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom (specifically England), but just as toxic for those who purchased and re-sold the Africans in what became the United States.
The Slave Trade Triangle would not have succeeded without the complicity of white colonists in Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and other states. If anything, the English merchants may have convinced themselves that those “most complicit” were the Americans, who enabled the Triangle. That, of course, is folly. The English initiated the sorry business. The Americans enabled it. The legacy of the Slave Trade Triangle was toxic for participants on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
My submitted headline, “A Toxic Legacy,” allowed for this understanding.
Michael Sherer
Waverly
Remembering
‘Black Monday’
To the Editor:
Forty-nine years have passed since the SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the U.S.A.) usurped the Federal Legislature and pronounced the legality of abortion by the Roe v. Wade decision, resulting in the loss of innumerable innocent preborn human lives. Science has proven without the shadow of a doubt that life begins at conception.
The apathetic populace has been very accepting, tolerating abortion through all three trimesters of gestation with the result of the loss of untold millions of American children, No other country in the civilized world allows late term abortion. This fact alone should shake us out of our apathy and cause us to repent and pray for the very soul of this country.
On Dec. 1, the SCOTUS reviewed Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that puts Roe in the balance and could lead to the eventual end of abortion in the United States. By June, abortion may be limited to 15 weeks gestation and only in states where it will be legal. As we await the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Dobbs case, we should reflect on the erosion of morality, the humanity of the unborn and the sanctity of human life from conception through all of it’s stages until we finally die and meet the One who authored all life on this planet.
Monday, Feb. 22, 1973, was the beginning of the failure of the civilization of the United States of America and has deserved the title of Black Monday. With Dobbs there is hope and an opportunity to reverse course, have respect for all human life and “Make America Great Again!”
Edna Brunkhorst
Waverly