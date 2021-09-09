LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

South Riverside Park, myth and mystery clarified
To the Editor:
There have been many comments, myths and misinformation bantered about recently regarding the South Riverside Park project. Let me clear up some of that for the citizens of Waverly so you can have the big picture and better understanding of the project.
This project has been discussed at length by the Leisure Services Department and the Leisure Services Commission in conjunction with Align Architecture to come up with a design, basic layout and budget. The original design was presented in 2017, so this has been a long-term process with several changes based on budgets, environmental considerations, historic records and future projects within the city.
The idea of upgrading the north end of the park began when the new Public Services building was being completed. The original idea was to clear some trees, brush and litter from the river bank to have better access to the Cedar River for fisherpersons and young explorers. Nothing elaborate was considered like Charles City or Manchester have done, just some ADA approved access and a decent view of the river from the upper level of the banks and the trail along the river.
Some clearing was done, and then we heard the Bremer Avenue bridge would be replaced in 2020. That meant any work we did on the bank would be uprooted by the DOT as they staged equipment and materials in the area. That has caused further delay as the bridge now is scheduled for replacement in 2023.
We began to explore the history of the area, the commerce and the train traffic that went through there. In conjunction with the Waverly Historical Preservation Committee, it was determined that preserving and enhancing the Exchange Building would be a good addition to the Historic District along First Street Southwest. Inspection revealed that the building could be salvaged with minimum repairs, new shingles, roof boards and a few pieces of glass.
A public bathroom was added to the building as was heat and air conditioning to the south half of the building. The north end has remained “primitive” except for some repairs, reinforcement and deep cleaning. All requirements for ADA approval have been met, including the bathroom spacing, rails and a ramping for access into the building and between the two halves of the building.
The exterior includes the original scale now covered with an authentic oak cover and the original door from the old bank vault which has been restored. Bricks discovered during the rebuilding of Bremer Avenue will be used to highlight a second scale.
We knew that the old Produce Building (that long odd shaped old relic) would be vacated by maintenance staff. We undertook an inspection of the building and found that many previous structural patches were not successful.
We determined that it was not structurally sound enough to convert to a park shelter or shelters. The building was not in keeping with the desire to provide more visual access to the river. Therefore, it was determined that the building needed to be torn down and replaced with something that the public could use.
The decision was made to raze it and build a shelter that would look like those found in the old-time railroad stations. We wanted to save the original odd-shaped foundation wall as it is made from blocks that were produced in Waverly and would add to the historic value of the updates. That gives the new shelter foundation an odd shape compared to the shelter itself.
Comments have been made about the lack of asbestos abatement. The buildings were inspected by certified asbestos personnel and a small amount was found in the window caulk which was removed by certified contractors. A small amount of asbestos was found in the shingles of the Exchange Building and it was determined that abatement was not required.
It has been said that the shelter was built for the Farmers Market. That is simply not true. Yes, the Farmers Market will use the area, but the bigger picture consists of public use. The shelter will be able to be rented for family gatherings, receptions and weddings as will the two halves of the Exchange Building. It is our intention that the area will be constructed in such a way that events similar to the Art Walk, local group programs, musical presentations, car shows and most anything else can take place there and at the same time take advantage of the river views and river access.
It has been said that reinforced lawn is not needed. This area needs to be able to handle vehicle traffic like food trucks, market trucks, maintenance vehicles and cars.
Comment has been made concerning the recessed area and the rock benches. These have been included to make a pleasant area for families to have space to play, trail users have a place to rest and anyone can come to picnic, enjoy lunch, relax, contemplate and meditate along the river. This area was originally planned as a splash pad but that has been eliminated as we have discussed that it would be more integrated with the Memorial Park and Aquatic Center reconstruction once the Bremer County Fair moves to its new location.
Comment has been made about an expensive sidewalk with stampings (implying an uneven surface) and an outrageous price tag. In keeping with the railroad theme, the main walk through the center of the area will be made to resemble railroad tracks of old. That sidewalk has to be ADA approved so it will be smooth and crowned as required. Stenciling will highlight the railroad history theme of the park and can be redone as needed by staff or volunteers.
The new plaza area had been designed for the use of pavers. However, because of supply chain issues the pavers will not be used. This will save some money for the project.
I also wish to assure the citizens of Waverly that all budget items are fully and carefully reviewed. Specifications are developed and bids are requested for each phase. Careful attention is paid to the bids received to make sure they meet specifications and are within our estimates of costs. After a thorough review, the best bid is presented for council review and approval prior to signing a contract to proceed with the project.
We look forward to the completion of this project so that you can enjoy using it.
Joel Johnson
Leisure Services Commission Chair
Waverly
Questions about ‘constitutional county’
To the Editor and Bremer County Board of Supervisors:
I am concerned at the effort of the “constitutional county” here in Bremer County, yet another attempt to impose outside concerns on local government entities, such as counties, school districts and municipal governments. I have some questions I would like (the supervisors) to answer.
1. What is that (constitutional county movement founder and former Graham County, Arizona, Sheriff Richard) Mack is wanting to fix in Bremer County?
2. Do the supervisors find fault with our current sheriff’s staff and procedures? They need Mr. Mack’s help? Yes or no, please.
3. Are Mr. Mack’s concerns more important than maintenance of county bridges and roads?
4. Do we need outsiders running our county government? Yes or no, please.
David Fredrick
Waverly
(Editor’s note: This letter was given to the Bremer County Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 7 meeting during discussion of a possible constitutional county resolution, which was not voted on at that time. It was provided to Waverly Newspapers after the session.)