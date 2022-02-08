LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don’t police classroom, school libraries
To the Editor:
As a retired Creighton University professor of cultural and social studies and a Waverly-Shell Rock school district taxpayer and community member, I am weighing in on the larger nationwide concerns raised regarding public school reading assignments and library content, particularly regarding equity and diversity matters. I hope the mistrust of the public school system demonstrated in some areas does not become an issue here.
I am supportive of a parent’s right to know what materials are required reading for their children, but hopefully not for the purpose of “policing” the classroom or school libraries. Rather, it would be ideal if all parents were aware of what their children were learning and be able to hold interested conversations with them at home. Students should share their learning experiences with their parents in the spirit of inquiry and celebration for opportunities to make better sense of and expand their realities in preparation for successful navigation in a diverse society.
To this end, school districts should become more transparent, not because they have anything to hide, but because they have our students’ and our community’s best interests in mind. Our schools should help students learn about white privilege because they will experience it as they interact with students of color.
More so than adults, young people are curious about and sensitive to differences. You cannot tell them they do not exist. Books about other people’s experiences that are highly relevant to their lives help them articulate their experiences and to gain empathy for the reality of others. They also help them achieve the abilities to actively engage in building a better society.
That is what education can and should do.
Barbara J. Dilly, Ph.D.
Shell Rock