LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Yanda is genuine, caring
To the Editor:
We are a blessed community to have those willing to give of their time and talents to serve. It is what makes Waverly great.
I would like to encourage my friends in Ward 1 to vote for Blake Yanda as our representative. I have had the pleasure to sit down with Blake recently to visit about his desire to serve on the council. We visited for over two hours, and I learned much about the man.
I believe that to learn about someone you need to listen to what they have to say about life, faith, community and passions. We spoke mostly about his life to this point, and I found Blake to be most genuine and very caring. He comes with the intention to listen harder than he speaks and is not afraid to visit about his feelings toward life and how it affects leadership.
Blake encourages feedback and questions concerning how he will represent the citizens of Ward 1 and the entire community. To know how a person will lead and act in the future simply look at their past. I did and was very impressed. Your concerns will be his concerns.
I have not listed what he has done or not done because the important thing is what and who he is. You can see more about Blake at Facebook: Blake Yanda for Council or better yet, ask him yourself. Thank you for Voting for Blake.
Cal Corson
Waverly
Vote Sauer for W-SR School Board
To the Editor:
Please consider voting for Charlene Wyatt Sauer for the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School Board.
She is a professional, very positive, respectful of diversities, a leader and, above all, a parent. Charlene leads by working hard, researching meaningful and appropriate sources before decision making time.
I have seen this in her school responses as her teacher and watched her advocate for her own children. I know she will further Waverly Shell Rock’s continued student successes and district successes which are already recognized across the state of Iowa. Vote for Charlene Wyatt Sauer on Nov. 2.
Sally Thorson
Retired W-SR teacher
Waverly
Yanda is a voice for community, businesses, families
To the Editor:
As a longtime small business owner and a lifelong member of the Waverly community, I am hopeful at the prospect of Blake Yanda being a voice for my community, my business and my family.
Throughout my 25 years of owning Love and Lace, Blake and his family have been avid supporters of my business. He has made stops to check in with the store, he has intentionally listened to our needs, and he has encouraged us during tough times.
I am hopeful that we can fill our town’s leadership with people who truly care about others. Having leaders that listen to the needs of citizens, consider their requests and respond with honesty and integrity is of the uttermost importance if we are to grow as a community and support businesses like mine.
The ongoing support and interactions my business has had with Blake has shown me that he has no hidden agenda. He is not biased to any business in town or any larger company. He truly cares about our town and has a desire to do what is right for Waverly.
I reside on the country roads of Waverly and cannot vote in this election. If I could, I know I would vote for Blake Yanda. The decisions that the council members make directly affect my business, family and customers. It is of high importance that we place people like Blake in these leadership roles as we strive to support and build our community.
Deb Mummelthei
Waverly
Vote Rathe for Waverly City Council at Large
To the Editor:
I would highly recommend you vote for Ann Rathe for Waverly City Council At-Large.
Ann has proven her ability to be positive, honest, a leader by her continued research before a vote and above all respectful. She is active in Waverly from the community gardens to the new diamonds, to health care opportunities and to volunteering for activities that bring our community together.
She was born and raised here and respects the positive growth this community has shown in developing a city that welcomes people, businesses and all opportunities to prosper. A vote for Ann Rathe is a vote to continue positive growth for Waverly.
Sally Thorson
Waverly