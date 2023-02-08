Legislation would encourage
carelessness
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
One local state Rep. had enough gumption and common sense to oppose that attempt in the Iowa legislature that would “limit medical malpractice lawsuits to one million dollars,” saying “it should be up to a jury to decide how much damages should be awarded.” I hope she and other lawmakers have the same gumption, fairness and common sense to oppose another dastardly bill in the Iowa legislature that would “limit lawsuits in large truck crashes to one million dollars on the trucker or trucking firm, even if there are multi fatalities, and the large truck is to blame.” This thing is being pushed by big money/big business, big trucking and insurance companies. We’d have to be stupid to believe and 80,000 pound vehicle won’t do more damage in a crash than one that only weighs 3,000 pounds. Iowa already and always makes the “Dirty top five states” in the U.S. for having an above average number of fatal crashes where large trucks are involved. In 2020, Iowa had 14.3%, while the national average was 8.9%. Google search for “large trucks involved in fatal crashes by state, 2020 table 5.”
This dastardly legislation would encourage more big rig speeding and carelessness. Iowa lawmakers (especially Republicans) have a record of voting for the places where their election funding comes from, and that funding doesn’t come from the people or places that want crash prevention.
Herman Lenz
Sumner
