LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Justice for animal rights activist
To the Editor:
It was with a great sense of relief that I read in the Jan. 20 edition of the Waverly Newspaper Assistant Wright County Attorney moved to drop all charges against Matt Johnson, an animal rights proponent.
Johnson was charged with trespassing on the Dows hog confinement, a CAFO operated by the Iowa Select Farms Corporation, installing a recording device on the premises and removing a (sick) piglet from the property.
Assistant Wright County Attorney Joseph Corrow moved to drop all charges “in the interest of justice,” according to court records.
There are many of these confined animal feeding operations in Iowa.
These facilities are known for raising confined animals in extremely cramped conditions, often in stalls or pens so crowded that the animals are unable or barely able to turn around. Chickens in similar facilities are frequently raised in cages too small for them to spread their wings.
What is justice for confined agricultural animals? I believe they have a right to a life normal for their species and a right to be slaughtered in a quick and painless manner.
Beth Hesla
Waverly