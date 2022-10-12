Trio of treasurer clerks endorse Hoffman for Bremer County treasurer
It is an honor and privilege for the three of us to have served the citizens of Bremer County for a combined total of 28 plus years as Clerks in the Bremer County Treasurers Office. With the retirement of our current Treasurer, Sue Shonka on the horizon, we are fortunate to have a candidate that has stepped forward to run to fill the vacancy. We believe a completely fresh, new leader from outside the department is needed and will be a benefit to those of us working in the office as well as those who conduct business with the office. Therefore, we have chosen to place our full support in Adam Hoffman to become our next Bremer County Treasurer.
A vote for Adam Hoffman is a vote to allow him to lead our office with a focus on opportunities for improvement for both the employees and you, the customers. Adam shows confidence and integrity that we deserve to work with beginning in 2023. He is a proven leader who will hold himself and us employees accountable to the people and businesses of Bremer County and we know he will do this with dignity and respect.
Adam may not have the operational experience of the office, but neither did anyone else on their first day working here. We are committed to working with Adam as he learns his responsibilities. Meanwhile, he will be able to immediately implement his proven leadership skills that are crucial for our department.
It is our professional opinion that between the two candidates on the November 8th ballot, Adam Hoffman is the candidate best suited to take the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office, and the staff within, into the future. We would appreciate your vote for Adam Hoffman for Bremer County Treasurer.
Carrie Zweibohmer, Denver
Join Us in Supporting Hoffman for treasurer
In the upcoming election, we will be casting our votes in the race for Bremer County Treasurer to support Adam Hoffman. Adam displays the qualities of integrity and honesty that we look for in a candidate. As we have decided to support Adam with our votes in November, we urge you to do the same and support him with your vote as well.
I am writing to you to encourage you to vote for Jenn Wolff this November.
I have known Jenn since high school. I have witnessed how she went from an able-bodied young woman, to having a debilitating condition that has forever put her in a wheelchair. Jenn is passionate about making resources readily available to Iowans. She has experienced the lack of services in Iowa that would assist this population with living purposeful, independent lives.
Jenn advocates for public education. Public educators in this state have come under attack. She believes that public educators, like her parents, are the key to keeping young people in Iowa after graduation.Teachers are leaving the profession due, in part, to the current rhetoric from politicians. Iowa was once first in the nation and highly respected for their public education. I’d like to see that again. Jenn will work to make this happen.
Jenn has taken life experiences and developed a mission to do better for others. As she learned how to be independent, she understood the changes needed in Iowa. She understands public education is critical to Iowa’s economy, restoring Iowa’s reputation in the nation, and producing critical thinkers with open minds that can be the agent of change Iowa needs to build up our communities rather than tear them apart. This is why she is running for Iowa Senate. It’s time for Des Moines to pay attention to the needs of all Iowans.
Vote for Jenn Wolff for Iowa Senate. Our state needs her in Des Moines.
Christine (Folkerts) McSweeney