Trio of treasurer clerks endorse Hoffman for Bremer County treasurer

It is an honor and privilege for the three of us to have served the citizens of Bremer County for a combined total of 28 plus years as Clerks in the Bremer County Treasurers Office. With the retirement of our current Treasurer, Sue Shonka on the horizon, we are fortunate to have a candidate that has stepped forward to run to fill the vacancy. We believe a completely fresh, new leader from outside the department is needed and will be a benefit to those of us working in the office as well as those who conduct business with the office. Therefore, we have chosen to place our full support in Adam Hoffman to become our next Bremer County Treasurer.