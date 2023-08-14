Pipeline would be controlled by foreign entities
Lately I’ve heard legislators talk about limiting foreign ownership of U.S. land. That’s great but what about the foreign ownership of the proposed carbon pipelines that are set to traverse thousands of acres of Midwest farmland? For months, landowners have been sounding the alarm about the pipeline’s foreign investors such as: China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Just recently at the South Dakota public hearing, Navigator admitted that the United Arab Emirates would control 14% of the pipeline with BlackRock’s global investors controlling the balance.
The pipeline easement on your farm would be controlled by a foreign entity. I doubt they care about your land, family, livelihood, drainage tile or our food supply. As much as the pipeline companies have been trying to reassure the public they care about landowners, the bottom line is, they only care about their bottom line. Good luck getting the company to cover damages, cleanup or heaven forbid any injuries or deaths when a pipeline rupture occurs.
Carbon pipelines are not like your typical oil and gas pipelines. The carbon is pumped at extreme pressure so when a rupture occurs, the carbon is released at supersonic speed. The CO2 is heavier than air and spreads out over the ground. It displaces oxygen and asphyxiates all living organisms. You literally only have minutes to escape. First responders are advised to stay out of the area. See “The Gassing of Satartia” to learn more.
The pipeline companies have withheld releasing risk assessments, plume models and environmental studies. The public deserves to know this information and what the risks are. At a Planning and Zoning meeting I attended, a Navigator spokesperson admitted to not releasing this information for fear of getting into the hands of “terrorists.” Let that sink in for a bit.
Don’t be fooled — don’t sign a voluntary easement.
Kim Junker
New Hartford