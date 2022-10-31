Support Tim Neil
Congratulations to Tim Neil on his graduation and certification from Iowa’s County Supervisor Program. Tim is the first Bremer County Supervisor to be certified.
Tim has been our supervisor for many years. His commitment to continued learning opportunities and increasing knowledge as a supervisor is something I admire. It is a testament to his service and dedication to Bremer County.
We have always found Tim to be fair, honest and a good listener. While we may not always agree, he has always been respectful. He also responds immediately whenever there is a question or phone call.
Unfortunately, due to the state changing the district, we will not be able to vote for Tim this time.
I encourage those who can vote for Tim for Bremer County Supervisor to support him. I can attest that you will have good representation. Thank you and please remember to vote on November 8.
Kathy Folkerts
Waverly
Vote for Jenn Wolff
I have had the privilege of meeting Jenn Wolff. She truly cares for Iowans and is the best choice for Iowa Senate District 29.
Jenn is a newcomer to politics, but not to District 29. She is a listener and a problem solver. She will be an advocate for all Iowans from children to seniors. Jenn will work to support our public schools, fund mental health treatment, promote the rights of LGBTQ+ communities, and protect the disabled.
Please join me in voting for Jenn Wolff to represent Senate District 29. She will be our voice in Des Moines, making Iowa a place that truly cares.
Carol G. Frye
Charles City
Elect proven leadership over experience
Bremer County voters have an opportunity to elect a proven leader filling the vacancy being created by the retirement of County Treasurer Sue Shonka with Adam Hoffman.
For Adam Hoffman this isn’t a job, it’s a calling to serve the county his family proudly calls home. I’ve read assumptions that being County Treasurer would be Adam’s opponent’s only job. Fortunately, Adam has a servant’s heart and his community involvement is like a job. But again, it’s in his heart and has been far longer than his opponent has been a registered member of her chosen party, which has only been since July 1st of this year.
I’ve read what Adam’s opponent claims she will do after being elected. Unfortunately, Adam’s opponent states, “I had planned on sitting down with each one and also as a team to get their input once elected.” Unlike his opponent, Adam was proactive and reached out immediately following the primary to survey the amazing staff and grow from those organic conversations had by those willing to talk to Adam. Adam’s ability to cultivate relationships is obvious by his ability to reach out to his future team and listen to them more than he speaks. This is leadership.
Adam works with compassion and empathy, embraces the team efforts of the talented staff, and genuinely cares about your community. You ask me how I know this, he’s my brother of over 42 years and I’ve come to know he has a huge heart and loves Bremer County. He deserves your vote.
BJ Hoffman
Liscomb
No one better than Dashner
I am an attorney who has practiced in Greene for 30 years. I have observed many prosecuting attorneys, including several from the Attorney General’s office who specialize in trying high profile criminal cases. I have never encountered a prosecuting attorney who does a better job trying a criminal case than Jill Dashner. She is a smart, tough, gifted trial advocate with an excellent work ethic. I do not know if she has ever lost a jury trial, but I do know that she has never lost one to me.
I do not live in Bremer County, but I know many people who do. For what it is worth, I wanted to share my observations with respect to Jill Dashner’s qualifications. She did not ask me to write this letter. She does not know I am writing this letter on her behalf. I am a Democrat. I see that Jill Dashner is running as a Democrat. I have never understood how political ideology is relevant to the position of County Attorney (or Recorder, or Treasurer). I would be writing this same letter endorsing Jill Dashner if she were running as a Republican.
How well a County Attorney does his or her job can impact the safety of the streets that we and our children and our grandchildren walk on every day. It is a very important job. It is a job Jill Dashner has proved that she can do extremely well. Please consider supporting her with your vote.
Patrick Vickers
Greene
Pratt provides continuity
Normally, Republicans like to ride the “fiscally responsible” mantra when trying to get elected. A notable exception would be tax cuts for the rich where they take liberal helpings of your tax dollars to give back to their donor pals.
This brings into question the Bremer County Treasurer election on this year’s ballot. You are asked to vote for a current public official with no experience for the job at hand, just because.
Just because of belonging to a certain political party with numbers in their favor. Well, that doesn’t make good sense.
On the other side of the equation, Erin Pratt, an 11-year employee at the treasurer’s office, is someone who will hit the ground running and provide continuity to the position. This makes perfect sense.
So from a monetary standpoint it’s fiscally irresponsible to vote for someone with zero experience versus years of quality service. Throw in the proverbial, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and that’s why I’m voting for Erin Pratt, the current employee of the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office and not a political party. So should you!
Mike Leedom
Waverly
Vote No on proposed amendment
One of the most important things for Iowans to vote on this election is the proposed Amendment 1 to the Iowa Constitution related to gun laws.
There has been a lot of confusion on this issue. Thankfully, most Iowans believe in common sense gun laws, and once they understand the intentions of Amendment 1, they are voting against it. Here’s what Iowans support regarding gun laws:
91% — ban carrying a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol
85% — prohibit felons from possessing firearms
85% — require background checks on all gun purchases
83% — require gun safety courses before purchase of a handgun
72% — extreme risk protection laws that allow police or family members to request a judge temporarily remove guns from people who may be a danger to themselves or others
In contrast, the amendment was proposed by a minority of Iowans who disagree with reasonable gun laws and want to expand gun rights and access far beyond 2nd Amendment protections in the U.S. Constitution. The result would favor expanded gun rights over public health and safety.
It should also be concerning that only 3 states have passed this amendment – Louisiana, Alabama, and Missouri – where gun deaths are high, and disruptive, expensive legal battles about the amendment have resulted.
Sensible gun laws make a difference. Don’t tie the hands of the Iowa Legislature for generations to come with this amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Turn your ballot over and vote No on Amendment 1!
Waverly AAUW Board
Kim Folkers; Lindy Mick; Karen Lehmann; Ann Henninger Trax; Sharon Abram; Edie Waldstein; Jen Peters; Mary Ventullo; Sheree Covert; and Sarah Quin