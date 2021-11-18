LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

COVID deaths at state, national level equal Charles City, Seattle populations

To the Editor:

What do Charles City, Iowa, population 7,166, and Seattle, Washington, population 762,162, have in common? These two U.S. cities reflect the respective death tolls from the COVID pandemic [at the state and national level, respectively] as of Nov. 15, 2021. The inhabitants of these cities would be gone. These are staggering numbers for sure.

Various news outlets report that these numbers are grossly understated and could be as much as up to, conservatively, 50% higher. That’s even more staggering.

Using that math, Waverly, Iowa, population 10,394, and Austin, Texas, population 1,011,790, would be gone, too.

Imagine what these numbers would have been if we had a president and governor who hadn’t played politics with people’s lives and worked to contain and eventually stop the virus?

Waverly, Iowa — and everyone in it — GONE. Think about it.

Mike Leedom

Waverly

