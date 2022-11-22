A Simple Act of Kindness
Listening to the national news, one begins to wonder has the world lost its mind? What happened to the “Golden Rule” and common sense ? Then a simple act of kindness made me thankful I live in Waverly. Returning from shopping, I grabbed my cane, locked the car and headed for the entrance to my apartment building. Approaching, the door opened and out emerged a black mother, followed by three of her children. The last was a lad of, I’d guess, twelve years of age. Holding the door, his eyes focused on my cane. I was still ten feet away when he pivoted and grabbed the handle and held the door for me to pass. I stopped, made eye contact and thanked him for his considerate kindness. His reply was, “You are welcome!” I am truly blessed, living in Waverly. Happy Thanksgiving.