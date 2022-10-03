Regarding ‘crackdown on speed’ and ‘increase in fatalities in Iowa’
Traffic crashes and fatalities start right at the motor vehicle factories. The auto industry made a push to dump seat belt lawns onto the public during the mid 80’s, which they knew would divert safety away from “crash prevention” to “go ahead and crash, but hope to survive with a seat belt.” The latter is good for auto sales, and they were very successful at it. The “seat belt law” is in force for reasons other than for the safety of common citizens. Does anyone think the motor vehicle industry really cares about our lives or safety when they build their machines to go 150 MPH or more? Some crash prevention organizations have tried to get a limit on this “speed killer,” but our lawmakers cater to the places where their election funding comes from, and it doesn’t come from the few small places that want “crash prevention.” The motor vehicle manufacturers know that hell drivers will buy, crash and kill other lives at ultra high speed. These machines are just as deadly as “assault rifles.” There have been efforts to limit the assault rifle, but little or nothing to limit the speed killer.