Ten fun New Year’s Resolutions to try
- Find the best space in the Waverly Public Library to browse a book.
- Visit the library at 3:30 p.m. on an early-out Wednesday.
- Ask a youngster who “Emily” is.
- Challenge yourself to participate in a program.
- Page through a magazine you didn’t know existed.
- Stand at the garden windows to count the winter birds.
- See if the snowshoes are checked out.
- Learn what a graphic novel is.
- Get that item that you’ve wanted from the Friends’ shop.
- Thank a librarian.