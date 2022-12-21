Ten fun New Year’s Resolutions to try

  • Find the best space in the Waverly Public Library to browse a book.
  • Visit the library at 3:30 p.m. on an early-out Wednesday.
  • Ask a youngster who “Emily” is.
  • Challenge yourself to participate in a program.
  • Page through a magazine you didn’t know existed.
  • Stand at the garden windows to count the winter birds.
  • See if the snowshoes are checked out.
  • Learn what a graphic novel is.
  • Get that item that you’ve wanted from the Friends’ shop.
  • Thank a librarian.