Recognizing Volunteers at
Waverly Health Center
National Volunteer Week is observed April 17- 22, 2023. At Waverly Health Center, we would like to express our gratitude to all of the individuals who currently volunteer or have volunteered for Waverly Health Center in years past. We are blessed to celebrate 116 volunteers this year.
We could not fully meet WHC’s mission, nor do what we do, without the wonderful hospital volunteers and Auxiliary Gift Garden. Volunteers give support for hospital staff, a smile as a greeting for visitors, baby blankets and caps for all newborns, a prayer, a listening ear, help when needing to find your way around the hospital and doing whatever is needed at the time! Volunteering is a choice – a generous choice – that these exceptional men and women have made on behalf of the organization. We’re proud to recognize our volunteers’ roles in improving the patients’ experience.
Volunteerism is shown to be good for our health – the connections with others and the act of helping others provide meaning and purpose in our lives helps our sense of well-being. So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy and compassion, and for their selfless dedication to the patients and mission of WHC.
Jodi Geerts, CEO and
Melinda Pitt, Volunteer Services Manager
Waverly Health Center